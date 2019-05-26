Donna Longos Donna Longos, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away in her Edwardsville home in the arms of her children on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. Born in Edessa, Greece in 1935, Donna was one of four children. Her loving parents Athanasios and Maria, her sister Sophia, and brother Trefon all preceded her in death. Her youngest sister, Eleftheria, is living in Athens, Greece. Donna and James married on June 3rd, 1959, in their small village of Edessa, Greece. Jim and Donna Longos have four children: John, Kathy (and Fred McKinney), Tom (and Cathy), Maria (and Dave Jobe). Donna and Jim were dedicated to raising their children and later in life their grandchildren: Kyle (and Jill), Kaitlin (and Andrew), Thomas, James, Saki, Sarah, Sophie, Jonathan, Austin and Maddie. Donna was a loving Mother and Wife, Yiayia (to all babies and children), Thia, Godmother, Friend and Greek Baker. She baked the Prosforo bread for communion, sang in the church choir, crocheted afghans for loved ones, was a woman of faith in her home church of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, was a long- time member of the Ladies of Philoptochos, visited monasteries in Greece, and loved her church family as her own. Memorial gifts may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea, Illinois 62226. Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Ss Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, in Swansea. The Trisagion Service will be held at church at 10 am and visitation will follow until the time of service. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights.



