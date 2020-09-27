1/1
Donna Marsh
1958 - 2020
Donna Marsh Donna M. Marsh, nee Hartoin, 62, of O'Fallon, IL, born March 22, 1958, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Marsh was a bookkeeper for Roy-El Catering. She was a member of Grace Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Donna will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Hartoin; her paternal grandparents, Marcel and Elizabeth Hartoin; and her maternal grandparents, Emil and Cecelia Rujawitz. Surviving are her husband of almost 40 years, Timothy Marsh, whom she married on September 25, 1981; a daughter, Kristen (Andrew) Massey; two sons, Stony Marsh and Skyler Marsh; two grandchildren, Anya and Colton Massey; her mother, Margaret, nee Rujawitz, Hartoin; two sisters, Kathy (Mike) Marlin, and Geri (Doug) Lowe; a brother, Michael (Kris) Hartoin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David (Maria) Shamhart, Mike (Cheryl) McAfee, Susie (Bob) Bonniwell, Patty (Rich) Hermeyer, and Linda (Scott) Pawelski; nieces and nephews, Stefanie (Tony) Gaubatz, Kelli Marlin, Sarah Lowe, Jake (Katelyn) Lowe, Sydney Hartoin, Samantha Hartoin; Josh (Grace) Sullivan, Tony (Cayla) McAfee, James (Angie) Hermeyer, Elizabeth (Philip) Hale, Stephanie (Andrew) Lawson, Jennifer (Brian) Turpin, Rebekah (Stephan) Philippi, Amanda Sutter, and Jesse Bonniwell; many cousins; a special cousin and life-long friend, Laurie Brown; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to Grace Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
