Donna J. Means Donna J. Means, 88, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 10:57 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center, Edwardsville, IL. She was born May 6, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL to Milton and Francis (nee: Childress) Wright. On October 14, 1949 Donna and Robert F. Means eloped to Pocahontas, AR. Donna retired from the Edwardsville School District after 20 years of service as a secretary, most of that time at LeClaire School. She was a longtime member of Eden Church, Edwardsville, IL where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She is survived by three sons: Robert (Lois) Means of New Lenox, IL, Richard (Gena) Means of Edwardsville, IL and Randy (Melanie) Means of Edwardsville, IL; three grandchildren: Aaron (Monica) Means, Katie (Shane) Foster and Jacob Means; five great-grandchildren: Zoe, Lyla, and Parker Means, Annabel and Sawyer Foster; and a sister, Phyllis Bohlander of Marengo, IL. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by both parents. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangement with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020.