Donna P. Andrews
5/7/1951 - 9/8/2020
Donna Andrews Donna P. Andrews, nee Stell, 69, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, May 7, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Donna was a cook at Moore's Restaurant and she was a Christian whom loved all of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen, nee Hawk, Stell; and brothers, William Stell and Rock Stell. Surviving are her son, Mike Stell of Belleville, IL; brothers, Frank (Kim) Stell, Bo (Angie) Stell, Paul Eugene Stell, Joey (Alexis) Stell; sisters, Shurley (Ron) Ellison, Louise (Randy) Gentelin and Helen (Tim) Overmann; grandchildren, Julie and Thomas Stell; nephews, Bubba and Manny; nieces, Aubrey and Ellie; plus many other dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 - 1:00 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Live stream can be viewed at time of service at www.facebook.com/ kurrusfh Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Tim Overmann officiating. Interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
