Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Nicholas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rae Nicholas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Rae Nicholas Obituary
Donna Rae Nicholas Donna Rae Nicholas, nee Hunt, age 76, of Shiloh IL, born on August 14, 1943 in Phillipsburg, PA, died on January 18, 2020. She had a strong faith in God, adored her family, and was loved by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gerry Hunt nee Bamat. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim Nicholas; her sons Richard (Dale) Nicholas, Kenneth (Lisa) Nicholas, grandchildren Lindsey and Danielle, sister JoAnne Locke, brother Robert Hunt Jr (Maryann) and nephews William Locke and family, Michael Locke (Saryn), David Hunt (Linda) and family, Nieces Ursala (Marc) Meulener and family, Jessica (Steve) Jaynes and family, and Sarah (Anthony) Gomes. Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Rd, Belleville, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held at First United Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 22, at 2:00 PM
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -