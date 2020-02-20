|
Donna Rae Nicholas Donna Rae Nicholas, nee Hunt, age 76, of Shiloh IL, born on August 14, 1943 in Phillipsburg, PA, died on January 18, 2020. She had a strong faith in God, adored her family, and was loved by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gerry Hunt nee Bamat. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim Nicholas; her sons Richard (Dale) Nicholas, Kenneth (Lisa) Nicholas, grandchildren Lindsey and Danielle, sister JoAnne Locke, brother Robert Hunt Jr (Maryann) and nephews William Locke and family, Michael Locke (Saryn), David Hunt (Linda) and family, Nieces Ursala (Marc) Meulener and family, Jessica (Steve) Jaynes and family, and Sarah (Anthony) Gomes. Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Rd, Belleville, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held at First United Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 22, at 2:00 PM
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020