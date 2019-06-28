Donna Vollmer Donna Lee Vollmer, 79, of Fayetteville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born October 14, 1939 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde and Lucille McBride in Belleville, Illinois. She graduated from Saint Teresa Academy in East St. Louis, Illinois. Donna worked and retired from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas. She enjoyed cross-stitch, crocheting, antiquing, playing bingo and watching Family Feud. Donna was a devoted mother who loved spending the majority of her time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. Donna is survived by her three children: daughter, Julie Vollmer Vaughn and husband, David of Dallas, Texas, son, Rick Vollmer and Elizabeth Vollmer of Fayetteville and Bart Vollmer and wife, Kerri of Fayetteville; 6 grandchildren, Jake and KK Vaughn, McRae and Caroline Vollmer and Tyler and Max Vollmer; her sister, Jeanette Hoertel of Belleville, Illinois; and nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes to Donna's caregivers of Fayetteville Health and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: , NWA Chapter, 1732 Moberly Lane, Suite B, Bentonville, AR 72712 or the American Diabetes website. Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com Service: A memorial service will take place at her final resting place, 10:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208.Beard's Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc Beards Funeral Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019