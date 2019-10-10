Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Ward

Send Flowers
Donna Ward Obituary
WARD- Donna Ruth Ward, age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Tom Hufty, officiating. Donna will be laid to rest next to Ben at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.