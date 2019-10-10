|
WARD- Donna Ruth Ward, age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Tom Hufty, officiating. Donna will be laid to rest next to Ben at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019