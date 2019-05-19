Donna Weber Donna R. Weber, 80 of Belleville, IL., born Aug. 30 1938 in Albany, KY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family to join her husband, Louis H. Weber, Jr., in God's loving embrace on May 16th, 2019. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Donna was very strong supporter to her children and her grandchildren in whatever hobby or path they chose. She could always be found with a book nearby and her St. Louis Cardinals on the TV. She also collected everything and anything to do with butterflies. She loved to travel throughout the country with her husband and the love of her life, whom she married October 6th, 1956. She is now back together with him. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Coza, nee McWhorter, Crabtree, brother Jesse Crabtree, her father-in-law Louis F. and Frances, nee Daugherty, Weber, a bother-in-law William H. Griebel, Sr., a sister-in-law LeeAnn (Don) Clifton. Left behind to cherish the memories are her three children Jerel L (Brian) Molla, Robert L. (Pam Newton) Weber, Sr., Lisa A. (Chris) Faarup; Five grandchildren Kelly Goretzke, Samantha (Jason) Armstrong, Philip Molla, Robert L. Weber, Jr. and Shawn Faarup; and a great-grandson Landon Faarup, her five sister Norma (Ron) Voelkel, Linda Griebel, Judy (Charles) Lee, Margaret (Mark) Cooper, and Nancy (Wilson) Winkler, and a brother Ronald (Celeste) Crabtree and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. The family would like to thank everyone connected with Hospice of Southern Illinois for their loving and caring support. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Funeral: As per her wishes, Donna was cremated and there will be no funeral. Her remains will be buried at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



