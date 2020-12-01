1/1
Dora J. Harsy
1931 - 2020
Dora I. Harsy
March 8, 1931 - November 26, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Dora I. Harsy, nee Todd, 89, of Freeburg, IL, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Dora was born on March 8, 1931 in DuQuoin, IL to John and Clara, nee Reidelberger, Todd who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl "Gene" Harsy, whom she married on July 14, 1948 and died on November 19, 1990, her infant son, Scott Douglas Harsy, and brothers and sisters.
Dora was a dedicated mother first and foremost and also loved her role as Granny. She could often be seen at one of their many activities and was always their biggest cheerleader.
Dora never met a stranger and embraced those around her. She had a vivacious personality and an infectious smile. She loved camping and traveling and kept detailed photo albums and journals. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, and loved sewing. Her hands were rarely still. Dora belonged to St. Paul's United Church of Christ and was a proud member of St. Paul's 80 and Over club.
Dora is survived by her 5 daughters, Vicki Talbot of Smithton, IL; Patti (Steve) Kelley of Freeburg, IL; Cindi (Rick) Harsy of Belleville, IL; Christi Kramper of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; Lauri (Vince) Harsy-Steinberg of Freeburg, IL; 11 grandchildren, Wade Walcher, Amy (Scott) Bauer, Steven (Julie) Kelley, Nicole (Mike) Zimmer, Jessica (Bob) Smith, Dr. Travis Junge, Justin (Lindsey) Junge, Tara Poindexter, Staci (Rod) Kramper, Jordan (Brittani) Kramper, Phillip Schack, III
Step grandson, Ricky Lynch; 16 great grandchildren, and
last, but not least, her furry companions Bruster and Buddy, who never left her side.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to Family Hospice or the Arthritis Foundation.
Services: Private family interment.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
