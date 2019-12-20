|
Doralene Cozort Doralene Cozort nee Kerby, 86, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Doralene was born July 12, 1933 in Many Islands, AR. She was a member of the Collinsville Church of Christ, enjoyed teaching Sunday school, managed the preschool at the Belleville Church of Christ for ten years, and helped to re-charter Cub Scout Pack 35 in O'Fallon, IL. Doralene was also a member of the O'Fallon Women's Club and a former member of several gardening clubs. Doralene was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Pearl (nee Simpson) Kerby. Surviving are her husband, Gerald N. Cozort of O'Fallon, IL; children, Michael (Kimberly) Cozort of O'Fallon, IL and Malcolm (Sally) Cozort of Minnetonka, MN; sister, Elaine Scrivner of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Jennifer Mellick, Christopher Cozort, Cori (Joseph) Pontone, Samantha Cozort, and Tyler Cozort; and three great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:30 until 2:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019