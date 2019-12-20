Home

Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
1933 - 2019
Doralene Cozort Obituary
Doralene Cozort Doralene Cozort nee Kerby, 86, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Doralene was born July 12, 1933 in Many Islands, AR. She was a member of the Collinsville Church of Christ, enjoyed teaching Sunday school, managed the preschool at the Belleville Church of Christ for ten years, and helped to re-charter Cub Scout Pack 35 in O'Fallon, IL. Doralene was also a member of the O'Fallon Women's Club and a former member of several gardening clubs. Doralene was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Pearl (nee Simpson) Kerby. Surviving are her husband, Gerald N. Cozort of O'Fallon, IL; children, Michael (Kimberly) Cozort of O'Fallon, IL and Malcolm (Sally) Cozort of Minnetonka, MN; sister, Elaine Scrivner of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Jennifer Mellick, Christopher Cozort, Cori (Joseph) Pontone, Samantha Cozort, and Tyler Cozort; and three great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:30 until 2:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019
