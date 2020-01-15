|
Dorene Torrez Dorene Ann Torrez, 81, of Collinsville, passed away on January 4, 2020, surrounded by her family at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Her remembrance was held, at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, on Saturday, January 11th. at 11:00 am, with the funeral following at 1:00 pm. Reverend Michael Walther of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Edwardsville. Ms. Torrez was born August 22, 1938 in Morrisonville, Il., the daughter of George and Emma (Johnson) Bradley. She was raised in Marine, IL, where her parents owned Bradley Locker Service. She later moved to St. Louis and then to Collinsville in 1963. She worked for Keystone Container for over 25 years. She retired from Wrap-Ups, Inc. in 2003 as the Vice President of Finance. Ms. Torrez was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville. She was also a member of the Mileage Club at St. John's Church and had many friends she walked with over the past few years. Survivors include three daughters, Michele (Shelly) R. Mason, of Largo, Florida; Cindy A. Anderson of Collinsville and Dana L (Jay) Guetterman of Ballwin, MO. Her eight grandchildren were her pride and joy; Jason (Anna) Anderson of Collinsville; Jared (Aimee) Anderson of St. Charles, MO; Cale (Danielle) Anderson of Collinsville; Jordan (Carla) Foster of St. Charles, IL; Brock Anderson of Los Angeles, CA; Kelsey (Thomas) Gabriel of Waterloo, IL; Joel Foster of Alton, IL ; Mia Guetterman of Ballwin, MO and eleven great grandchildren; Katelyn Louis, Austin Louis, Ryan Anderson, Peyton Anderson, Jaxson Anderson, Levi Anderson,Konner Gabriel, Payton Gabriel,Carter Mason-Sykes, Reagin Gabriel and Lane Foster. Special Sisters-in-law Shirley Bradley of Marine, IL and LaVerne Bradley of Highland, IL and one brother, Darrell Bradley; Ex-husband and long time companion, Esequiel (Mike) Torrez. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Elmer E. Bradley of Marine, IL Memorials can be made to or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020