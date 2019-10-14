|
UHRHAN - Dorine Adalinda nee Enderle Uhrhan, 96 years of Belleville, IL., formerly of Dupo, IL., was called home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Visitation 4-8pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Leesman Funeral Home,Dupo, IL. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2019