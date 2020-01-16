|
Doris Baiter Doris W. Baiter, 83 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born October 18, 1936, in McNairy County, TN. She was married to James Baiter, who survives her. They were married October 23, 1954, in East St. Louis, IL. Doris was a homemaker. Also surviving are her children, Anne (Michael) Beck of Concord, IL, Jamey Baiter of Jerseyville, IL, and Steven Baiter of Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Mekelle (Dustin) Neathery, and James (Ashley) Beck; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Avery Neathery, Brooklyn, Kendrick, Jace and Hadlee Beck; brother, James Wilson of Columbia, IL; sister, Shirley Mathews of Waterloo, IL, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Lenis, nee Broadway, Wilson; son, James Baiter Jr., and daughter, Cathy Baiter. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Rd, Columbia, Il 62236. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Friday January 17, 2020 at Lawlor Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020