Doris Ballhausen

December 9, 1931 - October 10, 2020

Swansea, Illinois - Doris Jean Ballhausen (nee Schmulbach), age 88, of Swansea, IL, passed away on October 10th, 2020 in Lebanon, IL. She was born on December 9th, 1931, to Harvey & Wilemina Schumulbach in East St. Louis, IL. Doris was married to George "Bill" William Ballhausen & they had three children together, Terry, Linda & Becky. They spent 68 wonderful years together until he passed away on May 10th, 2019.

Doris is survived by her children Terry Ballhausen of Waterloo, IL; Linda (Keith) Monken of Swansea, IL; Becky (Forrest) Carl of St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren Tracy (Matt) Kiem, Steven (Angie) Ballhausen, Christopher (Katie) Freeland, Nicole Freeland, Tim Freeland, Jason (Amy) Trokey, & Samantha Carl; great-grandchildren Tyler, Emily, Syndey, Joe, Caiden, Kolten, Keagan, Ella, Lucy, Brennen & great-great-grandchild Aubrey.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey & Wilemina Schumulbach, husband George William "Bill" Ballhausen, brother Harvery "Dutch" Schmulbach, & sister-in-law Lois Schmulbach.

Doris loved to spend time at her property in Red Bud. She enjoyed fishing, square dancing, playing cards, painting & crafting. She was a kind, neighborly woman who never knew a stranger. Doris was a loving mother & grandmother. She adored children & they were drawn to her as well. Doris was dearly loved & will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in Doris' honor can be made out to The Belleville Humane Society & The Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Visitation will occur at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM.







