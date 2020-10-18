1/1
Doris Ballhausen
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Ballhausen
December 9, 1931 - October 10, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Doris Jean Ballhausen (nee Schmulbach), age 88, of Swansea, IL, passed away on October 10th, 2020 in Lebanon, IL. She was born on December 9th, 1931, to Harvey & Wilemina Schumulbach in East St. Louis, IL. Doris was married to George "Bill" William Ballhausen & they had three children together, Terry, Linda & Becky. They spent 68 wonderful years together until he passed away on May 10th, 2019.
Doris is survived by her children Terry Ballhausen of Waterloo, IL; Linda (Keith) Monken of Swansea, IL; Becky (Forrest) Carl of St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren Tracy (Matt) Kiem, Steven (Angie) Ballhausen, Christopher (Katie) Freeland, Nicole Freeland, Tim Freeland, Jason (Amy) Trokey, & Samantha Carl; great-grandchildren Tyler, Emily, Syndey, Joe, Caiden, Kolten, Keagan, Ella, Lucy, Brennen & great-great-grandchild Aubrey.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harvey & Wilemina Schumulbach, husband George William "Bill" Ballhausen, brother Harvery "Dutch" Schmulbach, & sister-in-law Lois Schmulbach.
Doris loved to spend time at her property in Red Bud. She enjoyed fishing, square dancing, playing cards, painting & crafting. She was a kind, neighborly woman who never knew a stranger. Doris was a loving mother & grandmother. She adored children & they were drawn to her as well. Doris was dearly loved & will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials in Doris' honor can be made out to The Belleville Humane Society & The Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Visitation will occur at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 2 PM to 5 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved