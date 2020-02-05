|
Doris Benhoff Doris Edna Benhoff (nee Fohne) was born on . 03/06/37, and passed into God's arms on 02/02/20 She was a loving family-woman, who seemed to always win at bingo, and enjoyed visiting her friends in their apartment building. Doris was also the family historian and could memorize birthdays, anniversaries, and every other important family event, and never forget one. Doris is preceded in death by her: parents, John and Mayk (nee Muck) Fohne; husband, Alfred Benhoff [d.2008]; brothers, Merril Fohne [d.2009], Robert Fohne [d.2013], and Clarence Fohne [d.2009]; sisters, Virginia Hettenhausen [d.2007], and Mary Ellen Fohne [d.at birth]; brothers-in-law Melvin Seipp [d.2011], Donald Christ [d.2004], and Walter Hettenhausen [d.1982]; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Fohne [d.2005], and Stella Fohne [d.2012]. Left to cherish her memory are her: sisters, Mary Ann Seipp, Elizabeth "Betty" Christ; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Fohne, and Tresalla Britsch; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Memorial contributions can be made in Doris' honor to any organization of your choosing. SERVICE: Loved ones are called to gather at St. Teresa Catholic Church from 9-11AM for a visitation, with a funeral mass to follow, and will be laid to rest subsequently at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020