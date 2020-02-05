Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Benhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Benhoff


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Benhoff Obituary
Doris Benhoff Doris Edna Benhoff (nee Fohne) was born on . 03/06/37, and passed into God's arms on 02/02/20 She was a loving family-woman, who seemed to always win at bingo, and enjoyed visiting her friends in their apartment building. Doris was also the family historian and could memorize birthdays, anniversaries, and every other important family event, and never forget one. Doris is preceded in death by her: parents, John and Mayk (nee Muck) Fohne; husband, Alfred Benhoff [d.2008]; brothers, Merril Fohne [d.2009], Robert Fohne [d.2013], and Clarence Fohne [d.2009]; sisters, Virginia Hettenhausen [d.2007], and Mary Ellen Fohne [d.at birth]; brothers-in-law Melvin Seipp [d.2011], Donald Christ [d.2004], and Walter Hettenhausen [d.1982]; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Fohne [d.2005], and Stella Fohne [d.2012]. Left to cherish her memory are her: sisters, Mary Ann Seipp, Elizabeth "Betty" Christ; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Fohne, and Tresalla Britsch; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Memorial contributions can be made in Doris' honor to any organization of your choosing. SERVICE: Loved ones are called to gather at St. Teresa Catholic Church from 9-11AM for a visitation, with a funeral mass to follow, and will be laid to rest subsequently at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -