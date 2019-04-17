Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Doris Burgard
Doris Burgard

Doris Burgard Obituary
Doris A. Burgard Doris A. Burgard, nee Ostendorf, 88, of Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 10, 1930 in Venedy, IL died Sunday April 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Emma, nee Klasing, Ostendorf; her husband, Leslie E. Burgard, who died on Jan. 16, 2011; and a sister, Ruth Schadle. Surviving are two sons, Scott Burgard of Gainsville, FL and Brian Burgard of Terre Haute, IN; two grandchildren, Brianna and Cassidy Burgard; and a sister-in-law, Julie Burgard of Mascoutah, IL. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St. Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery. MOLL FUNERAL HOME, Mascoutah, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
