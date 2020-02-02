Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Collier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Collier Obituary
Doris Collier Doris M. Collier, 92, of Red Bud, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born April 7, 1927, in Red Bud, IL, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Red Bud Care Center, Red Bud, IL. Doris had been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret, nee Whiteside, Collier; and a brother, Vernon Collier. She is survived by cousins. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Saint Marcus Cemetery, Red Bud, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -