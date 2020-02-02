|
|
Doris Collier Doris M. Collier, 92, of Red Bud, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born April 7, 1927, in Red Bud, IL, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Red Bud Care Center, Red Bud, IL. Doris had been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret, nee Whiteside, Collier; and a brother, Vernon Collier. She is survived by cousins. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Saint Marcus Cemetery, Red Bud, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020