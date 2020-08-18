Doris Crowell

CROWELL - Doris A. (nee Lorenz) Tucker Everright Crowell, 86 of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, passed away August 16, 2020 . Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street, Collinsville, IL. Masks are required. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. following the visitation. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville. Arrangements by Barry Wilson Funeral Home



