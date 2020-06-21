Doris Field Doris Jean Field (nee Baker) 94, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed into God's arms on June 14th, 2020. Doris was a Christian, with church homes at both O'Fallon Assembly of God and Grace Church of Fairview Heights. Doris was a hard-working woman from the time she was a teenager, working in a jewelry store, until she retired from Tom Boy Southview Foods. Doris also loved riding motorcycles, even eloping with her late husband on their Harley on September 5, 1950! Doris also loved tending to her garden, and the farm catsOne calico, Buffy, especially. Doris is preceded in death by her: parents, Joseph and Ethel (nee Womack) Baker; husband, Frederick "Fred" Burtus Field; and brother, Raymond Baker. Left to carry on her memory are her: children, Fred J. (Janice) Field, Cheryl Ann Bruce, and Ronald "Ron" R. (Ronda) Field; grandchildren, Ryan (Alysia) Field, Luke (Nicole) Field, Lauren (Justin) Wheeler, David (Deanna) Field, Christine (Carl) Wills, Angela (Michael) Jennings, and Laura (James) Bruce; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Waylon, Wesyn, Barrett, Kimber, Lincoln, Calla, Alice, Molly, Emmett, Reily Jean, Blake, Lucy, and Hudson; and so many others who had the pleasure of calling her family or friend. Memorial donations may be made in Doris' honor to Hospice of Southern Illinois, as they did so much during Doris' last year.