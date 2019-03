Doris Hayes James Doris Hayes James (Ackerman), age 101 1/2 , of Belleville, Born September 16, 1917 in Belleville, ILdied March 1, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Loving wife-mother-grandmother and great grandmother. Doris grew up in Belleville and married Roy Hayes on April 10, 1937. While raising their daughter Sandra, Roy and Doris operated DO-ROY Beauty Salon for 55+ years. After her loving husband of 52 years passed away in 1989, Doris began to attend dances at the Belleville senior center. It was here that she first met Earl James. Their friendship and love developed, and they were married on July 7, 1995. The two of them loved life together for over 20 years. Attending dances and celebrations throughout Southern Illinois, taking short trips, and finding special places to eat. Doris loved to listen to Earl play in the band and looked forward to being with friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Amolia Ackerman; brothers and sisters; husband, Roy Hayes, husband, Earl James; and son-in-law, Paul Kuhl. Surviving are daughter, Sandra Kuhl; grandchildren, Randy Kuhl (Charlotte), Deborah A Kuhl, and Wendi L Young (Michael);great grandchildren, Alex Kuhl, Eric Kuhl, Kelci Holt (Alex), Tyler Young (Rachel), Emma Young, and Sydni Bozada. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Judes. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm, Monday, March 4,2019,and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the funeral home with Reverend Michael Young officiating. Burial will follow at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019