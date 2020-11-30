1/1
Doris J. Klein
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Doris J
August 12, 1931 - November 28, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Doris J. Klein, nee Kehrer, 89, of Mascoutah, IL, born Aug. 12, 1931, in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL.
Doris was a retired secretary from the Mascoutah School District 19 and a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary, nee Essich, Kehrer, her husband, Robert H. "Judge" Klein whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on June 25, 1950 and who died Aug. 15, 1998, a son, Gary Klein, son-in-law, Gary Kimmle and a sister, Helen (Paul) Wombacher.
Surviving are her daughters, Gail Kimmle of Masocutah, IL, Gwen (Keith) Hayes of Cape Coral, FL, Gina (Chris) Haas of Mascoutah, IL; eight grandchildren, Brian (Kristy) Kimmle, Scott Kimmle, Sean (Lisa) Kimmle, Kelly (Umberto) Gradinetti, Amy (Karl) Pannier, John (Michelle) Foster, Adam (Melanie) Haas, Brian (Kim) Haas; 21 great grandchildren, Ava, Gavin, Vance, Juliette, Hannah, Emma Kimmle, Felicity, Raffaello Gradinetti, Nolan Pannier, Ethan, Grace Foster, Wyatt, Lane, Weston, Bryer Haas, Braylynn Hund and baby Tateym Jean to arrive soon, Lucas, Macie, Colton Haas; nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Rosie.
Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Fire Company, P.O. Box 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St, Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Visitation: 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, face coverings required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family.
Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with The Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
DEC
2
Funeral service
St. John United Church of Christ
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Doris was a wonderful woman and cherished friend.
Luanne Kaiser
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Margie Berry
November 28, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Our prayers for the family.
Dan Voegele
Friend
November 28, 2020
Rest In Peace. Gina, prayers being sent to your family. I have many memories of your mom, especially chatting with her at the pool. Peace be with you all.
Cindy Minder
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Gina, I was surprised to see your mother passed. She looked so good and seemed so active. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless and comfort you during this difficult time
Dan and Julie Siebe
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Bob Littrell
Friend
