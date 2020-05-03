Doris L. Determan
11/14/1940 - 04/30/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Determan Doris L. Determan, nee Alexander, 79, of Belleville, IL, born November 14, 1940, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Mrs. Determan retired from Town & Country Food and Liquor where she worked as an assistant manager for many years. She was an avid euchre, poker, and bingo player. Doris loved to work in her garden and above all loved time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Victor L. Determan, whom she married on April 20, 1960, and who died on August 17, 2004; and her parents, Herman and Luella, nee Benedict, Alexander. Surviving are a son, Duane (Brenda) Determan of Smithton, IL; two daughters, Margaret (Bob) Weik of Belleville, IL, and Vickie (Ray) Rosier of Millstadt, IL; six grandchildren, Kim (Jose) Pegg, Joshua Weik, Casey (Emily) Determan, Justin (Heidi) Clark, Danny (Ashley) Clark and Alexis Clark; nine great-grandchildren, Kelssie Weik, Caryssa Kennelly, Kaylee Pegg, Alyssa Castorena, and Liam, Evelyn, Anna, Greyson and Jasper Clark; a great-greatgrandaughter, Mia Weik; a sister, Maryann (Dave) Papproth; and a dear friend and caregiver, Kevin Montgomery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care of Doris. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved