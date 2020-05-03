Doris Determan Doris L. Determan, nee Alexander, 79, of Belleville, IL, born November 14, 1940, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Mrs. Determan retired from Town & Country Food and Liquor where she worked as an assistant manager for many years. She was an avid euchre, poker, and bingo player. Doris loved to work in her garden and above all loved time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Victor L. Determan, whom she married on April 20, 1960, and who died on August 17, 2004; and her parents, Herman and Luella, nee Benedict, Alexander. Surviving are a son, Duane (Brenda) Determan of Smithton, IL; two daughters, Margaret (Bob) Weik of Belleville, IL, and Vickie (Ray) Rosier of Millstadt, IL; six grandchildren, Kim (Jose) Pegg, Joshua Weik, Casey (Emily) Determan, Justin (Heidi) Clark, Danny (Ashley) Clark and Alexis Clark; nine great-grandchildren, Kelssie Weik, Caryssa Kennelly, Kaylee Pegg, Alyssa Castorena, and Liam, Evelyn, Anna, Greyson and Jasper Clark; a great-greatgrandaughter, Mia Weik; a sister, Maryann (Dave) Papproth; and a dear friend and caregiver, Kevin Montgomery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care of Doris. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.