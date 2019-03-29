Doris Sidwell La Van Doris La Van is a born again Christian and now is with her Lord and Savior. Doris Thayer Sidwell La Van, 80, of Galion passed into the Lord's presence on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after complications from a recent car accident. She was born August 29, 1938 in Hollywood, California and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marjorie (Flinn) Fischer. Doris met Walter R. La Van on July 20, 1980 and they were married on August 30, 1980 and he survives. She was a 1956 graduate of Van Nuys High School and had worked for the Monsanto Company. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Her loving devotion to her husband and family is a legacy that will live on. Doris was an integral part of the First Baptist Church of Galion. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Erika Funk of Galion and Laura (Robert) Flynn of Maryville, Illinois; sons John (Sue) Sidwell of Maryville, Illinois, Robert (Molly) Sidwell of Windermere, Florida, Ed (Beth) Sidwell of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Glenn La Van of Mt. Gilead; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two expected; many close friends; church family and all those who called her "Mom." . Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Doris La Van, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Service: The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 29th with Rev. Timothy Wingert officiating RICHARDSON DAVIS CHAPEL OF SNYDER FUNERAL HOME.

