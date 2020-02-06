Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lonski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Lonski Doris M. Lonski, nee Luebbers, 92, of Caseyville, IL, born Sunday, October 30, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Doris was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville IL, Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and Auxiliary Caseyville Post #1117 for 74 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Lonski; parents, Bernard and Mae, nee White, Luebbers; brothers, Benny Luebbers, Bill Luebbers and Jim Luebbers. Surviving are her sons, David (Mary) Lonski of Belleville, IL, Mark Lonski of Caseyville, IL; grandchildren, Madeline (Matt) Cross and Miranda Lonski (Jarrad Davis); sisters-in-law, Joan Luebbers and Barb Lonski; dear nieces, nephews and faithful dog, Maddie. A huge thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Memorial Hospital West on 2 South, we were blessed by all. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials to Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Andy Black officiating. Interment will follow at Caseyville City Cemetery, Caseyville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -