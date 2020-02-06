|
|
Doris Lonski Doris M. Lonski, nee Luebbers, 92, of Caseyville, IL, born Sunday, October 30, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Doris was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville IL, Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and Auxiliary Caseyville Post #1117 for 74 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Lonski; parents, Bernard and Mae, nee White, Luebbers; brothers, Benny Luebbers, Bill Luebbers and Jim Luebbers. Surviving are her sons, David (Mary) Lonski of Belleville, IL, Mark Lonski of Caseyville, IL; grandchildren, Madeline (Matt) Cross and Miranda Lonski (Jarrad Davis); sisters-in-law, Joan Luebbers and Barb Lonski; dear nieces, nephews and faithful dog, Maddie. A huge thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Memorial Hospital West on 2 South, we were blessed by all. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials to Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Andy Black officiating. Interment will follow at Caseyville City Cemetery, Caseyville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020