Doris J. Luechtefeld Doris J. Luechtefeld, nee Zeisset, 96, formerly of Belleville, IL, born April 16, 1924, in Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Luechtefeld was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leroy A. Luechtefeld, whom she married on September 4, 1948, and who died on April 17, 2008; her parents, Louis and Eleanor, nee Hoh, Zeisset; four brothers, James, Melvin, Lawrence, and Edward Zeisset; and two sisters, Eleanor Becker, and Helen Fuehne. Surviving are one son, Michael Luechtefeld of Bend, OR; and three grandchildren, Julia and Thomas Luechtefeld, and Sasha Li. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private cremation services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.