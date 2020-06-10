Doris Lysaker
1926 - 2020
Doris L. Lysaker Doris L. Lysaker, nee Ender, 93, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 29, 1926 in Houston, MN died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vera, nee Olson, Ender, her husband, Howard E. Lysaker whom she married in La Crosse, WI on Oct 20, 1950 and who died Aug. 14, 2010; a son, Gregory Lysaker and a sister, Carol Lee. Doris is survived by two sons, Mike Lysaker of Springfield, IL and Jim (Deb) Lysaker of Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Mary Lysaker and Kathy (Don) Rosenkrans, both of Castle Rock, CO; seven grandchildren; five great-grand-children;and brother-in-law, Dave Lysaker of La Crosse, WI. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: There will be no visitation. Funeral: There will be a family graveside service at Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse, WI at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
