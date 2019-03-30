Doris Lee Pfeiffer Doris Pfeiffer, nee Ripley, 91, of Belleville, IL, born August 14, 1927, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Pfeiffer was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She formerly worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Wilson West. She volunteered for a recovery help group. She loved gardening and writing poetry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Thomas Pfeiffer, whom she married on June 24, 1948, and who died on September 18, 2009: her parents, Thomas H. and Louise, nee Hepsenhider, Ripley; four brothers, Ernest Ripley, Gary Ripley, Thomas Ripley, and Robert Ripley; and a sister, Ruth Hopkins. Surviving are three daughters and three sons, Janice Castiller of Evansville, IN, Charles (Gloria) Pfeiffer of St. Augustine, FL, Mary (Edward) Laidley of Belleville, IL, Dorothy "Dody" Ganim of Belleville, IL, Donnie (Patti) Pfeiffer of O'Fallon, IL, and Mark (Michelle) Pfeiffer of Belleville, IL; 14 grandchildren, Shari Gesser, Ed Castiller, Jennifer Ruiz, Michelle Murphy, Ed Laidley Jr., David Ganim, Scott Wise, Ashley Fish, Alicia Pfeiffer, Allison Harrington, Michael Pfeiffer, Matthew Pfeiffer, Mark David Pfeiffer, and Douglas Fuoco; and 15 great-grandchildren, Brooke Laidley, Joe Laidley, Ella Murphy, Nora Murphy, E.J. Gesser, Alex Gesser, Bethany Castiller, Samantha Castiller, Eric Harrington, Easton Harrington, Kaydence Smith, Kayleigh Fish, Douglas Fuoco Jr., Haden Brethauer, and Alyson Brethauer. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Brother Ronald Beardsley officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 30, 2019