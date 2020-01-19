|
Doris Powers Doris L. Powers, nee Becker, 88, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, September 28, 1931 in Belleville, IL, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Doris worked as a seamstress for the pants factory in Belleville. She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Belleville IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenard M. Powers; daughter, Jane L. Mundy; parents, John and Elizabeth, nee Heidenreich, Becker; sisters, Rosemary, Helen, and Magdalene; brothers, John, Bernard, and Erwin. Surviving are her children, Tom (Linda) Powers of Belleville, IL, Karen (Ron Llewellyn) Powers of Paulden, AZ, Tim Powers of Belleville, IL; brother, Paul Becker of Belleville, IL; sister, Georgiana (William) Keel of St. James, MO; grandchildren, James (Melissa) Schanuel, Cindy Schanuel, Jennifer Schanuel, Amanda (Daniel) Watson,\ Stephanie (Ben) Maslanka, William Llewellyn, LeeAnn Llewellyn, and Matthew Llewellyn; great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Tristin, William, Violet, Connor, and Killian. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Belleville, IL, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020