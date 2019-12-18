|
Doris A. Reizer Doris A. Reizer, nee Bouquet, age 91of San Diego, CA, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 16, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her daughter's residence. Doris was known for her bright and happy disposition, ready smile, and generous nature. She brought joy to all she met, and was a warm and loving mother and grandmother. Doris was lifelong lover of animals, especially those with fur or feathers. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Humane Society of Belleville Area. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Reizer, Sr.; and her parents, Edward C. and Edna A., nee Crawford, Bouquet. Doris is survived by her children, James M. (Elizabeth) Reizer, Jr., of Sugarland, TX and Lynn (Rex) Reizer-Heftmann; her grandchildren, Christopher J. (Catena) Reizer and James Michael Reizer, III; her step-grandson, James Bohanon; and her sisters, Emma Marie Pijut and Sue (Bill) Black. Donations may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Burial will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019