ROBINSON - Doris Faye Robinson, nee Hayes, 91, of Columbia, IL, born May 5, 1929, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. The care for Doris and her family was entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.



