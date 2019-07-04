Doris Rumpelt Doris (Dotty) Eversman Rumpelt, aged 103, died on Sunday, June 30, in the care of Laclede Grove Nursing Home. She was born, October 15, 1915, to the late Agnes and Louis Eversman. She married Ralph Mike Rumpelt in East St. Louis, November 26, 1939; they were married for 59 years until his death in 1999. In 1956, Dotty and Ralph moved to Azalea Drive in Webster Groves, where she lived until 2015. Dotty was a past member of the Melody Square Dance Club, and an avid volunteer with Bethesda Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her cousins and their children: Margie Morgan Herr, husband Mick, children Alex (Moe), Megan (Robert), Daniel (Rebecca), and Meredith; Michael Marlin, wife Kathy, children Stefanie (Tony) and Kelli; MaryLu Marlin Day, husband Dan, children Daniel, Brian, and Emily; Timothy Marlin, son Patrick; Jeannie McDonnell Wilson (Craig), son Nathan; and Jennifer McDonnell. She leaves a tremendous legacy of love in the hearts of her family, her neighbors, and her many friends. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals on Wheels of Greater St. Louis, P.O. Box 410395, St. Louis, MO, 63141. Service: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Church, 12 W. Glendale, Webster Groves; burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at Kutis Funeral Home. Kutis Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019