Doris Vierheller Doris Mae Vierheller, born in Mascoutah Illinois, died April 4, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in St. Helena, California. She married John Vierheller April 15, 1942 in Lebanon Illinois. In 1943 John enlisted in the Army Air Corp. stationed at Langley Field, Virginia until the end of the war. They returned to Lebanon and raised 2 daughters. Doris was active in Girl Scouts as a leader trainer and several years a leader herself. She started in banking in the late 50's as a part time bookkeeper and in 1972 became Vice President and Head Cashier. In 1975 Doris was promoted to the President and member of the Board of Directors of Mid America Bank and involved in banking laws at the state level. A true pioneer leading women in banking. She retired from that position in 1985. Retiring to St. Helena to be near family she enjoyed traveling extensively to Europe, dancing the Viennese Waltz in Vienna, and riding the Swiss Glacier Express. They cruised the Panama Canal for their 50th anniversary. Her hobbies were playing cards, golf, and RV ing across the country visiting every state but Hawaii. She enjoyed traveling back to Lebanon for class reunions and visiting friends she had made in banking. Doris was a member of: St Helena Federated Women Organization,United Way, Napa Symphony League, a docent at Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in St. Helena, and American Legion Auxiliary. Doris remained a huge St Louis Baseball Cardinal fan till the end. Proceeded in death by her parents Alwin and Cecelia Karch, Kevin Bailey (grandson), John Vierheller (husband). Surviving are her daughters: Frangee (Dr Charles) Bailey of Palmer, Alaska and Janet Morrison of St. Helena. 3 grandchildren: Dane (Cerise) Bailey, Heather (Timothy) Liebig, Nathaniel (Christine) Morrison. 4 great grandchildren: Whitney and Timmy Liebig, and Kadin and Paige Bailey. No services at this time, burial was April 17th. Memorials maybe made to the American Legion Auxiliary in St Helena Ca.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020.