Doris Warner Doris M. Warner, nee Kettler, 95, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea, IL. Doris was born on September 16, 1924. Surviving are her nephew, Guy B. (Kay) Kettler of Belleville, IL; daughter in law, Ruth A. Kettler; grand- nephew, Mark (Carey) Kettler; grand-nieces, Kindra (Mark) Thiesmann, Tish Kettler, Karin Kettler and Gretchen (Brian) Bowman; great grandnephews, Eric Thiesmann and Blake Bowman. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Thoedore S. Warner; son, Timothy S. Warner; parents, Harry and Rose (Blum) Kettler; nephew, Gregg W. Kettler; brother, Wesley H. Kettler. A special thank you to the caregivers at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Hospice of Southern IL, and Carelink for their kindness and care for Doris and her family. Per Doris's wishes, all services are private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
