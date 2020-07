Or Copy this URL to Share

WEBER- Doris M. Web er, nee Oesterle, 93, of Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Wed., July 29, 2020, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon at the funeral with burial at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



