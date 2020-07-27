Doris Weber Doris "Dorie" Weber, nee Oesterle, 93, of Belleville, IL, born January 17, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was a little fighter with a big beautiful heart, but the heart could not keep up with her anymore. After another fall and surgery, her loving heart finally stopped. Mrs. Weber was a clerk at the former Fargo Liquor Store in Belleville for many years and made many patrons happy. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, a past president of the PTA at Union Grade School when her children were young, and a bowler in her earlier days. She was and avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a part-time Washington Nationals fan. Doris enjoyed Hallmark and Western movies, word search puzzles, and going out to dinner with the girls. Doris was fun and loving and loved to make people laugh. She is going to be missed by so many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Vernon "Wimp" Weber, whom she married on June 12, 1948, and who died on April 19, 2007; her father and step- mother, Henry and Helen Oesterle; her birth mother, Ida Mae, nee Frei, Oesterle; four brothers, Robert, Ernest "Hank" and Jack Oesterle, and Henry, in infancy; three sisters, Mina Smith, Selma Stenton, and Peggy Schovanez; a niece, Lida Gillham; a cousin, Madeline Kastel; a great- niece, Kristen Schmittling; and a dear friend, Alberta Belt. Doris was the proud mother and is survived by a son, John H. (Cynthia) Weber of Annapolis, MD; a daughter, Wanda L. (Arthur Sr.) Jacobs of Belleville, IL; three grandchildren, Patricia (Alan) Thomas of Belleville, IL, and her children, Jason, Marissa, and Nathan;Laurene (Lee) Miller of Wisconsin, and her children, Daniel, Kaylee, and Andrew; and Arthur Jr. "Bud" (Krys) Jacobs of Belleville, IL, and his children, Peter (Yaminah Neal) Jacobs and Stephanie (Michael Quispe) Jacobs; a sister-in-law, Doris Oesterle of Belleville, IL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and dear friends, Karen McAteer, Marilyn Moore, Melba Rich, and Flo Clarke. Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society, the American Parkinson Disease Association, the Foundation Fighting Blindness or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at George Renner &Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Guests feel free to wear your Cardinal attire in Dorie's honor. Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at George Renner &Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.