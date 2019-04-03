Dorothea Faye Maley Dorothea Maley, age 90 of Collinsville, IL, born November 15, 1928 in Evansville, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Dorothea retired after working 27 years as a registered nurse. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville, IL and was past President of the Methodist Women. She was a past member of the Collinsville Women's Club, Illinois Nursing Association, and Royal Arch Mason Auxiliary. She volunteered at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO for over 10 years, and volunteered at the First Presbyterian Thrift Shop in Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray Maley; her parents, Charles and Donna (nee Underhill) Haskins; four brothers, Charles, Darwin, Lee and Lee's infant twin, Gene; and two sisters, Geraldine Alldredge and Grace Nau. She is survived by a son, Scott (Michelle) Siegel of Kirkwood, MO; four daughters: Sara (Craig) Yoch of Smithton, IL, Karen Will of Mascoutah, IL, Gerrie (Fritz Cullen) Will-Grayson of Collinsville, IL, and Danna (Tom) Underhill of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren, Karin Gumbelevicius, Joshua Grayson, Laura (Zach) Helm, Caitlin (Branden) Scherle, Alexandra and Logan Bradshaw; seven great-grandchildren, Katy, Briar, Karsyn, Kinley, Kyler, including Calin and Bryton, whom she loved dearly and were an important part of her life; a loving niece, Donna Zecher of St. Louis, MO; and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the staff of Freeburg Care Center for the compassionate care they provided Dorothea. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the care of Dorothea's special needs daughter, and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Memorial service will be at 7pm following the visitation with Delmar Tegtmeier officiating. Private burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019