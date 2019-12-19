|
Dorotheanne Harry Dorotheanne "Anne" (nee Sauthoff) Harry, 91 years old, of Swansea, IL, passed away on December 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was born April 28, 1928, in East St. Louis, IL. Nicknamed "Dots" as a child, Anne grew up in Millstadt, IL, and loved reminiscing about her hometown with friends and family. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles, reading a good book, and tackling the tough questions posed on Jeopardy! Anne was a former employee of the Belleville Public Library and St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville. She was a member of Millstadt Sister Cities and sang with the Sweet Adelines. Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy (William) Berry of Collinsville, IL, Judy Hazen of Dupo, IL; her five sons, Dan (Carol) Harry of Collinsville, IL, Jonathan (Pattie) Harry of Louisville, KY, Ted (Liz) Harry of Belleville, IL, Jeffrey (Jody) Harry of Washington DC, Douglas (Kim) Harry of Belleville, IL; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Sido of Glendale, MO; her 13 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; along with her special friends, Yolly Zaruba and Mary Ann Lybarger. She was preceded in death by her son, David Harry; her mother, Emily (nee Goldammer) Sauthoff; her father and step-mother, Edgar and Verana Sauthoff; and her brother, Robert (Sally) Sauthoff. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Belleville Humane Society. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL, with Reverend William Groennert officiating. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019