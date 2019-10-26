|
Dorothy Beatty Dorothy Jeanne (nee Starnes) Beatty, 94, of Edwardsville Illinois, formerly of Granite City, born October 14, 1925, died on October 18, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville Il. Jeanne, a native of E. St. Louis Il., graduated from E. St. Louis Senior High School and was named valedictorian of her 1943 graduating class. She graduated with honors from Washington University in 1947, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. While at Washington University, Jeanne was also a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Following graduation, Jeanne worked at Monsanto. She married the late William L. Beatty on June 12, 1948, later moving to Granite City in 1951. While raising her family, Jeanne was a member and frequent volunteer at St. Elizabeth Church and was active in Church Women United. Jeanne also served as a volunteer for many years with the St. Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Parish Council at Holy Family Church. Jeanne was a loyal Cardinal fan and was always ready to go to a game. In later years, she followed the Redbirds on TV, enjoying countless games. She was an avid bridge player, often playing in multiple games each week. Well into her tenth decade of life, she enjoyed watching late night TV and was a regular viewer of Saturday Night Live. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, the Hon. William L Beatty, her parents, Claude and Beatrice (nee Graham) Starnes and by her siblings, Alene Foster, Nancy Higginbotham and Von Starnes. Surviving are her devoted children, William S. (Mollie) Beatty, Maryville, Il., Dr. Steven M. (Jacqueline) Beatty, Anna Il., Thomas D. Beatty, Swansea Il and Mary C. (Rick) Mullaney, Ballwin Mo. Jeanne was a proud grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Kwarta (Cory), Denver Co., Dr. William Beatty (Catherine), Anchorage Ak., Hon. Mark Beatty, (Kayce) Edwardsville Il., Daniel Beatty (Kendra), Denver Co., Fr. Steven Beatty, Ridgeway Il., Rachel Kell (Trevor), Anna Il., and Claire Mullaney, Ballwin Mo. Jeanne is also survived by eleven great grandchildren: Andreou, Jonah, Natalie, William, Patrick, Andrew, Charles, Mia, Maeve, Lucy, and Leia. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the . Service: A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by her grandson, Fr. Steven L. Beatty, Fr. Jeffrey Goeckner, and Fr. Christian Iwuagwu on October 24th, 2019 at St. Boniface Church, Edwardsville Il. Memorial: A memorial mass will be held at St. Boniface Church on January 4th, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 26, 2019