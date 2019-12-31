|
|
Dorothy Jeanne Beatty Dorothy Jeanne (nee Starnes) Beatty, 94, of Edwardsville Illinois, formerly of Granite City, died on October 18, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville Illinois. She was born October 14, 1925. A full obituary may be found on the Irwin Chapel website at www.irwinchapel.com Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus GA. 31709-3543 or the . Service: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by her Grandson, Rev. Steven L. Beatty, on January 4, 2020 at St. Boniface Church, Edwardsville Illinois, at 11:00 AM.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019