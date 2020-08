CATHEY - Dorothy "Dot" Cathey, 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Dot was born on June 15, 1931 in Ellery, IL. In celebration of her life, private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arragements handled by Irwin Chapel.



