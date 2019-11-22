Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1st Baptist Church
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Christie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Christie


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Christie Obituary
Dorothy Christie Dorothy M. Christie, 91, of Collinsville, IL, born November 22, 1927, in Camden, TN to the late Randolph and Mable (nee Herrington) DePriest, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her home. Dorothy married the love of her life, the late Carl F. Christie Sr. on December 20, 1945. Dorothy was the valedictorian of the Qulin High School class of 1946. After graduating she worked as a bookkeeper for Brooks Catsup for 22 years and retired after 15 years of bookkeeping for Fact Finders Research. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandra J. (Gary Reed) Christie; Carl "Franklin" Christie, Jr.; granddaughter, Deanna Lee Wheat; great-grandchildren, Declan Carl Wheat; Liam Kenneth Wheat; Elise Dorothy Wheat; sibling, Lillian Pride; as well as many friends and extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers, James H. and Kenneth L. DePriest. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church, 723 St. Louis Rd. Collinsville, IL 62234 or BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Drive Suite 180, Alton, IL 62002. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 pm Monday, November 25, 2019, at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will take place at 11 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the 1st Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -