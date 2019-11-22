|
Dorothy Christie Dorothy M. Christie, 91, of Collinsville, IL, born November 22, 1927, in Camden, TN to the late Randolph and Mable (nee Herrington) DePriest, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her home. Dorothy married the love of her life, the late Carl F. Christie Sr. on December 20, 1945. Dorothy was the valedictorian of the Qulin High School class of 1946. After graduating she worked as a bookkeeper for Brooks Catsup for 22 years and retired after 15 years of bookkeeping for Fact Finders Research. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Collinsville, IL. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandra J. (Gary Reed) Christie; Carl "Franklin" Christie, Jr.; granddaughter, Deanna Lee Wheat; great-grandchildren, Declan Carl Wheat; Liam Kenneth Wheat; Elise Dorothy Wheat; sibling, Lillian Pride; as well as many friends and extended family. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers, James H. and Kenneth L. DePriest. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the First Baptist Church, 723 St. Louis Rd. Collinsville, IL 62234 or BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Drive Suite 180, Alton, IL 62002. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 pm Monday, November 25, 2019, at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will take place at 11 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the 1st Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019