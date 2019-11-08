Home

Dorothy Clement


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Clement Obituary
Dorothy Oswalt Clement Dorothy F. Oswalt Clement, nee Garland, 84, of Freeburg, IL, born July 29, 1935, in Slate Springs, MS, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Dorothy F. Oswalt Clement, nee Garland, 84, of Freeburg, IL, born July 29, 1935, in Slate Springs, MS, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, IL. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Audie Oswalt, who died on August 11, 1990; her second husband, Charles Clement; a son, Glenn Oswalt; her parents, Cecil and Emma, nee Barber, Garland; four brothers, Eddie Garland, Cecil Garland, Michael Garland, and Terry Garland; and a sister, Eva Persch. Surviving are her children, Gary (Gail) Oswalt of Memphis, TN, Sharon (Carlos) Collins of Freeburg, IL, Sharla (Steve) Brown of Freeburg, IL, and Shelley (Jeremy) Johnson of Lakeview, MN; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Oswalt of Dewitt, AR; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Allen Garland of Smithton, IL, Bruce Garland of Bloomsdale, Larry Garland of Millstadt, IL; two sisters, Mary Arndt of Mesa, AZ, and Cheryl Gordon of Chesterfield, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, Freeburg, IL, or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, Freeburg, IL, with Pastor Nick Greenfield officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
