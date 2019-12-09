|
|
Dorothy Cook Dorothy S. Cook, 94, of Chester, Illinois, formerly of Belleville, Illinois passed away at 6:38 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. She was born to the late Joseph and Hattie (nee Montgomery) Cook on October 11, 1925 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Dorothy was a retired Laboratory Analyst and had worked for American Zinc. Dorothy was a wonderful person who spent her life helping others and will be greatly missed. She is survived by one nephew Richard (Melinda) Trokey of Steeleville, IL; four nieces Jacqueline (Gino) Capello of Lebanon, IL, Laura (Dave) Owens of New Baden, IL; Joyce Overton of Aviston, IL, Elizabeth (Tim) Wise of Ft. Myers, FL; one sister-in-law Nadine Cook of Belleville, IL; special friend Ginger Doiron of Belleville, IL and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, one sister Shirley Trokey, one brother Joseph Howard Cook, Jr., four nephews Mike, John, Ken and Steve Trokey and one niece Patty Mueller. Memorials may be made to In her last selfless act, Dorothy donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine for scientific study. Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 9, 2019