Dorothy Mae Day Dorothy Mae Day, nee Davis, 96, of Red Bud, IL, born Friday, August 24, 1923, in New Baden, IL, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Red Bud Nursing Home in Red Bud, IL. Dorothy was a food service worker for 30 years with St. Elizabeth's Hospital. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville IL and attended Christian Rockers Sunday School Class . She was preceded in death by her husband, Toby Day; parents, Harold and Blanche, nee Fulkerson, Davis; sisters, Thelma Obermeier and Mildred Koehler. Surviving are her children, Patricia Day-Barnard of Wentzville, MO, Bruce L. (Judy) Day of Desoto, MO, Leanna Braun of Red Bud, IL, Toby D. (Kathy) Day of St. Louis, MO; brother, Harold T. (Joan) Davis of O'Fallon, MO; brother-in-law, Robert Koehler of Anna, IL; sister, Jean Hanff of Crestwood, MO; 5~ grandchildren, Jason Day, Jennifer Naehrt, Stephen Barnard, Amy Barnard, Michael (Melissa) Day and 6 ~ great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew United Methodist Church Music Department. Visitation: Visitation from 11 am - 1 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Matthew UMC, in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Matthew UMC in Belleville, IL, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019