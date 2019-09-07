|
DEARWORTH- Dorothy M. Dearworth, 85, of Troy, IL, born September 2, 1934 in Prairie Du Rocher, IL passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Friends may call 10am to 12 noon on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral services will be 12 noon on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Prairie Du Rocher, IL. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019