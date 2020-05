Or Copy this URL to Share

DONNER - Dorothy E. Donner, nee Gast, 92, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 2, 1928 in Waukegan, IL passed way May 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. A private graveside service will be held at Mascoutah City Cemetery. Arrangements handled my Moll Funeral Home



