Dorothy Edelmann Dorothy Edelmann, nee Gribler, 86 of Belleville, born March 6, 1933, in Jackson MO, passed away at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Dotti, as she liked to be called, was an avid reader. She enjoyed music and antiques. She loved talking about flowers and spending time in her garden. She enjoyed traveling, one of her most memorable trips was to Alaska. She loved spending time with family and was so proud of all her children and grandchildren. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Great Aunt. She retired from St. Elizabeth hospital in Belleville after 28 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Grace Gribler, her brothers and sisters, Ruby (Ola) Wilke, Elsie (William) Pochek, Edward (Sally) Gribler and Richard (Edna) Gribler. In addition to her husband of 62 years, Victor Edelmann, Dotti is survived by their children, Eric (Sheri) Edelmann, Kurt (Barb) Edelmann, Kathi (Kevin) Isenhart, Vicki (James Sr.) Johnson and Mary Ann Edelmann; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Logan, Matthew (Meghan), Katie (Mike), David, James Jr. (Ashley), Joseph and Jeanette; a greatgrandchild, Kendall; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019