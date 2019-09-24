Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Edelmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Edelmann


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Edelmann Dorothy Edelmann, nee Gribler, 86 of Belleville, born March 6, 1933, in Jackson MO, passed away at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Dotti, as she liked to be called, was an avid reader. She enjoyed music and antiques. She loved talking about flowers and spending time in her garden. She enjoyed traveling, one of her most memorable trips was to Alaska. She loved spending time with family and was so proud of all her children and grandchildren. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Great Aunt. She retired from St. Elizabeth hospital in Belleville after 28 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Grace Gribler, her brothers and sisters, Ruby (Ola) Wilke, Elsie (William) Pochek, Edward (Sally) Gribler and Richard (Edna) Gribler. In addition to her husband of 62 years, Victor Edelmann, Dotti is survived by their children, Eric (Sheri) Edelmann, Kurt (Barb) Edelmann, Kathi (Kevin) Isenhart, Vicki (James Sr.) Johnson and Mary Ann Edelmann; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Logan, Matthew (Meghan), Katie (Mike), David, James Jr. (Ashley), Joseph and Jeanette; a greatgrandchild, Kendall; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now