|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Fantini Dorothy Fantini (nee Wright), 88, of Cahokia, IL., born October 28, 1930 in East St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Cahokia, IL. Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dorothy married Dominic "Nick" Fantini and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded by her dear friend Bill Dublar, parents C.B. Wright and Virginia Wright (nee Knab); brothers, Charles Wright and Richard Wright; sisters, Helen Chapman, Charlotte Maisel, Betty Painter and Patty Rankin. Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Robert (Jean) Wright and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends at Holy Family Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Family Church in Cahokia, IL. Additional condolences may be offered online at LakeViewFuneralHm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Funeral: Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 116 Church St, Cahokia, IL 62206. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 10101 W Main St, Belleville, IL 62223.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019